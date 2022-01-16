Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
UPDATED: Tinubu visits Masari in Katsina, says Nigeria'll win war against insecurity
The Punch
- The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, met with the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
PHOTO NEWS: All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, pays a condolence visit to the Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, in Katsina, on Sunday. Credit: Godwin Enna
Premium Times:
Tinubu visits Katsina Gov, says Nigeria will win war against insecurity
Naija Loaded:
Tinubu Visits Masari In Katsina
PM News:
Nigeria will win war against insecurity – Tinubu
The News Guru:
Nigeria will win war against insecurity – Tinubu
News Diary Online:
Nigeria will win war against insecurity – Tinubu
Prompt News:
Nigeria will win war against insecurity – Tinubu
The News:
Nigeria will win war against insecurity – Tinubu
Sundiata Post:
Tinubu visits Masari in Katsina, says Nigeria’ll win war against insecurity ( Photos)
National Accord:
Nigeria will win war against insecurity – Tinubu
Fresh Reporters:
Nigeria Will Win War Against Insecurity, Tinubu Promises Nigerians As He Visits Kastina
Global Village Extra:
Tinubu, Masari Meet In Katsina
Naija News:
2023: Tinubu Reveals Why He Visited Katsina State
