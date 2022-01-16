Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


GTBank/Innoson dispute: Supreme Court reverses prior ruling, readmits bank's appeal
The Punch  - The Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Guaranty Trust Bank after it reversed its earlier decision which dismissed an appeal by GTB against a N2.4bn judgment given in favour of Innoson Motor

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N2.4bn Judgment Debt: Supreme Court Reverses Self, Restores GTBank This Day:
N2.4bn Judgment Debt: Supreme Court Reverses Self, Restores GTBank's Appeal against Innoson Motors. With N4.56trn Encumbrances, NNPC to Shed Toxic Liabilities in 2022, Says Kyari It’s Time to Use Force to Tackle Terrorists, Buhari Tells Military.
N2.4bn Debt: Supreme Court Restores GTBank’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors The Will:
N2.4bn Debt: Supreme Court Restores GTBank’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors
N4.2bn debt: Supreme court reverses judgement in GTbank’s appeal against Innoson Motors The Street Journal:
N4.2bn debt: Supreme court reverses judgement in GTbank’s appeal against Innoson Motors
Supreme Court Restores GTbank’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors On N2.4bn Debt Global Village Extra:
Supreme Court Restores GTbank’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors On N2.4bn Debt
HAPPENING NOW!!! Supreme Court Restores GTBank’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors On N2.4bn Judgment Debt The Genius Media:
HAPPENING NOW!!! Supreme Court Restores GTBank’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors On N2.4bn Judgment Debt
Supreme Court reverses self in GTBank, Innoson Motors N2.4b suit News Breakers:
Supreme Court reverses self in GTBank, Innoson Motors N2.4b suit
GTBank-Innoson Dispute: Supreme Court Reverses Judgement, Readmits Bank’s Appeal Infotrust News:
GTBank-Innoson Dispute: Supreme Court Reverses Judgement, Readmits Bank’s Appeal


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
3 Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
4 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
8 Actor Okon Lagos Bemoans On Increasing Rate Of Money Rituals By Small Boys, Calls For ‘Fixing’ Of Boy-Child - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
9 Singer, Celine Dion cancels all tour dates due to devastating health battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info