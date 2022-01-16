Post News
News at a Glance
We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB
Vanguard News
- By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, (rtd) has said thatcompared to the current level of corruption in Nigeria, they were
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
We Were Saints Compared To Today’s Level Of Corruption – Babangida
Ripples Nigeria:
Public officials in my time were saints considering the huge corruption in Nigeria today – Babangida
The Street Journal:
We Were Saints Compared To Today’s Level Of Corruption — IBB
News Wire NGR:
Military: We’re saints compared to level of corruption today — Babangida
The Citizen:
Looting: We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB
Within Nigeria:
We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption - Babangida
