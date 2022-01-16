Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB
News photo Vanguard News  - By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, (rtd) has said thatcompared to the current level of corruption in Nigeria, they were

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Were Saints Compared To Today’s Level Of Corruption – Babangida Independent:
We Were Saints Compared To Today’s Level Of Corruption – Babangida
Public officials in my time were saints considering the huge corruption in Nigeria today – Babangida Ripples Nigeria:
Public officials in my time were saints considering the huge corruption in Nigeria today – Babangida
We Were Saints Compared To Today’s Level Of Corruption — IBB The Street Journal:
We Were Saints Compared To Today’s Level Of Corruption — IBB
Military: We’re saints compared to level of corruption today — Babangida News Wire NGR:
Military: We’re saints compared to level of corruption today — Babangida
The Citizen:
Looting: We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB
We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption - Babangida Within Nigeria:
We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption - Babangida


   More Picks
1 Obi Cubana offers Lagos hawker university scholarship, employment - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 17 hours ago
3 Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
4 "Most female celebrities can’t be as submissive as my wife" – Anita Joseph's husband, MC Fish says - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
5 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 18 hours ago
6 Present NFF Does Not Believe In Nigerian Coaches, Says Christian Chukwu - Channels Television, 15 hours ago
7 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Athletic Bilbao Will Attack Real Madrid --Marcelino Speaks Ahead Super Cup Final - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
9 “I don’t want to ever have emotions again” – Burna Boy - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 12 hours ago
10 Photos and videos from singer DBanj's daughter, Grace's first birthday party - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info