Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BudgIT identifies 460 duplicated projects in 2022 FG's approved budget, slams National Assembly
News photo The Eagle Online  - It said its preliminary analysis of the 21,108 capital projects in the 2022 approved budget revealed 460 duplicated projects amounting to N378.9billion.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N378.9 billion worth duplicate projects discovered in Nigeria 2022 budget Daily Post:
N378.9 billion worth duplicate projects discovered in Nigeria 2022 budget
460 duplicated projects worth N378.9bn uncovered in 2022 budget – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
460 duplicated projects worth N378.9bn uncovered in 2022 budget – The Sun Nigeria
BudgIT Uncovers 460 Duplicated Projects In 2022 Budget Biz Watch Nigeria:
BudgIT Uncovers 460 Duplicated Projects In 2022 Budget
BudgIT identifies 460 duplicated projects in 2022 FG Approved Budget News Wire NGR:
BudgIT identifies 460 duplicated projects in 2022 FG Approved Budget
We have uncovered 460 duplicated projects worth N378.9bn in 2022 budget - BudgIT Within Nigeria:
We have uncovered 460 duplicated projects worth N378.9bn in 2022 budget - BudgIT
BudgIT Uncovers 460 Duplicated Projects Worth N378bn in 2022 Budget Investor King:
BudgIT Uncovers 460 Duplicated Projects Worth N378bn in 2022 Budget


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
6 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 1 day ago
7 Everton sack manager Rafa Benitez after just six-and-a-half months in charge following Norwich defeat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 Singer, Celine Dion cancels all tour dates due to devastating health battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info