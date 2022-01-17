Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC
News photo The Punch  - Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records over 300 new cases of Covid On Sunday AIT:
Nigeria records over 300 new cases of Covid On Sunday
Nigeria Records 301 New Cases Of COVID-19, 8 Deaths Biz Watch Nigeria:
Nigeria Records 301 New Cases Of COVID-19, 8 Deaths
Cholera killed 3,604 Nigerians in 2021, says NCDC Peoples Gazette:
Cholera killed 3,604 Nigerians in 2021, says NCDC
Cholera kills 3,604 Nigerians - P.M. News PM News:
Cholera kills 3,604 Nigerians - P.M. News
Cholera kills 3,604 Nigerians, with 111,062 cases recorded in 2021 – NCDC Pulse Nigeria:
Cholera kills 3,604 Nigerians, with 111,062 cases recorded in 2021 – NCDC
COVID-19: Nigeria records 301 new cases The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 301 new cases
COVID-19: NCDC records 301 new infections, 8 fatalities News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC records 301 new infections, 8 fatalities
COVID-19: Nigeria records 301 new infections, eight fatalities TV360 Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 301 new infections, eight fatalities
Nigeria Records 8 COVID-19 Deaths, 301 New Infections on Sunday Global Upfront:
Nigeria Records 8 COVID-19 Deaths, 301 New Infections on Sunday
COVID-19: Nigeria records 301 fresh infections in 16 states, Abuja Within Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 301 fresh infections in 16 states, Abuja
Covid-19: NCDC Confirms 301 New Cases NPO Reports:
Covid-19: NCDC Confirms 301 New Cases
Cholera kills 3,604 Nigerians News Breakers:
Cholera kills 3,604 Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 2023: No one should preach PVC to me- actor Freddie Leonard - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
4 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
6 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 1 day ago
7 Everton sack manager Rafa Benitez after just six-and-a-half months in charge following Norwich defeat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
9 Singer, Celine Dion cancels all tour dates due to devastating health battle - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info