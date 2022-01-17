Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu: South-East govs, Igbo leaders to meet Buhari, insist on political solution
News photo The Punch  - The South-East Governors Forum, leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo leaders of thought will meet the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), within the first quarter of the year over Biafra agitation and detained leader of the Indigenous ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

