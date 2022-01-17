Nnamdi Kanu: South-East govs, Igbo leaders to meet Buhari, insist on political solution The Punch - The South-East Governors Forum, leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Igbo leaders of thought will meet the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), within the first quarter of the year over Biafra agitation and detained leader of the Indigenous ...



News Credibility Score: 99%