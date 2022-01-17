Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Utomi urges diaspora to save Nigeria from bad governance
The Guardian
- Political economist, Prof. Pat Utomi, yesterday, told a hybrid meeting of Nigerians in Dallas, Texas, in the United States, they are duty bound to champion massive intervention to rescue Nigeria.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Utomi Urges Diaspora To Help Save Nigeria
Vanguard News:
Utomi urges Diaspora to help salvage Nigeria
Information Nigeria:
Utomi Urges Diaspora To Help Save Nigeria
The Street Journal:
Utomi Urges Diaspora To Help Save Nigeria
Sundiata Post:
Utomi urges Diaspora to help salvage Nigeria
News Breakers:
Utomi Urges Diaspora To Help Save Nigeria
More Picks
1
Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
3
Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 -
The Guardian,
22 hours ago
4
The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed -
Instablog 9ja,
23 hours ago
5
Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
6
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) -
Correct NG,
5 hours ago
8
Actor Okon Lagos Bemoans On Increasing Rate Of Money Rituals By Small Boys, Calls For ‘Fixing’ Of Boy-Child -
Edujandon,
5 hours ago
9
Singer, Celine Dion cancels all tour dates due to devastating health battle -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
10
Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
