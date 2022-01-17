Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video)
Correct NG
- Nigerian Grammy-winner, Burna Boy has been spotted going for a swim in the ocean just a day after he made known his heartfelt desire not to have ay emotions.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
Lagos State Government will divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state for three months, here's why -
News Wire NGR,
17 hours ago
2
Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
3
The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed -
Instablog 9ja,
20 hours ago
4
Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
5
Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) -
Correct NG,
2 hours ago
7
2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency -
News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
8
Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes -
Daily Nigerian,
21 hours ago
9
We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
10
Present NFF Does Not Believe In Nigerian Coaches, Says Christian Chukwu -
Channels Television,
18 hours ago
