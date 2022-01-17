Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Release Kanu, Igboho, seek political solution, Igbo think tank tells Buhari
News photo The Punch  - The Igbo Think Tank, Nzuko Umunna, has again called on the President, Major Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), for the release of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho from detention and seek a political solution to issues preceding their prosecution.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

