Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor Okon Lagos Bemoans On Increasing Rate Of Money Rituals By Small Boys, Calls For ‘Fixing’ Of Boy-Child
Edujandon  - Nigerian comedy actor, Imeh Okon better known as Okon Lagos has made an appeal that .

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ritual Killings: Let The Punch:
Ritual Killings: Let's Fix The Boy Child -Actor Okon Lagos Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos has said that boys need urgent attention to stem the tide of ritual killings.
Fix the boy child! – Comic actor, Okon Lagos laments Top Naija:
Fix the boy child! – Comic actor, Okon Lagos laments
Here’s Why Actor And Dad, Okon Lagos Is Calling For Urgent ‘Fixing’ Of The Boy-child | A Must Read! Motherhood In-Style:
Here’s Why Actor And Dad, Okon Lagos Is Calling For Urgent ‘Fixing’ Of The Boy-child | A Must Read!
"Let Gist Reel:
"Let's fix the boy child" - Okon Lagos calls; says ritualists are no longer old men but small boys


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
4 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 4 hours ago
7 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
8 We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 51-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after over 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Present NFF Does Not Believe In Nigerian Coaches, Says Christian Chukwu - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info