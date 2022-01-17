Post News
|
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Big Brother Naija star, Tuoyo survived a car accident in Lagos over the weekend.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
7
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home -
The News Guru,
10 hours ago
9
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
10
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
