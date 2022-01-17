Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Big Brother Naija star, Tuoyo survived a car accident in Lagos over the weekend.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija Star Tuoyo Survives Car Accident in Lagos Daily Trust:
BBNaija Star Tuoyo Survives Car Accident in Lagos
Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tuoyo Survives Car Accident Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo Ideh, survived a car accident in Lagos. The reality TV star on his Instagram page shared a video of his car after the accident with the caption, "Thank The Punch:
Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Tuoyo Survives Car Accident Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo Ideh, survived a car accident in Lagos. The reality TV star on his Instagram page shared a video of his car after the accident with the caption, "Thank
BBNaija star, Tuoyo grateful as he survives a car accident in Lagos (video) Yaba Left Online:
BBNaija star, Tuoyo grateful as he survives a car accident in Lagos (video)
BBNaija’s Tuoyo Grateful After Surviving Ghastly Car Accident Information Nigeria:
BBNaija’s Tuoyo Grateful After Surviving Ghastly Car Accident
BBNaija’s Tuoyo rejoice as he survives a car accident in Lagos Page One:
BBNaija’s Tuoyo rejoice as he survives a car accident in Lagos
BBNaija star, Tuoyo grateful as he survives a car accident in Lagos (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
BBNaija star, Tuoyo grateful as he survives a car accident in Lagos (video)
BBNaija’s Tuoyo survives a car accident, gives thanks to God Top Naija:
BBNaija’s Tuoyo survives a car accident, gives thanks to God
BBNaija’s ex-housemate, Tuoyo, survives car accident News Wire NGR:
BBNaija’s ex-housemate, Tuoyo, survives car accident
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos My Celebrity & I:
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos
‘Nothing shall Take Our Lives This Year’, BBNaija’s Tuoyo Renders Praises After Surviving Car Accident News Break:
‘Nothing shall Take Our Lives This Year’, BBNaija’s Tuoyo Renders Praises After Surviving Car Accident
BBNaija’s Tuoyo Grateful After Surviving Ghastly Car Accident News Breakers:
BBNaija’s Tuoyo Grateful After Surviving Ghastly Car Accident
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) Gist Punch:
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video)
"Nothing shall take our lives this year" - Tuoyo says after surviving car accident (Video) Gist Reel:
"Nothing shall take our lives this year" - Tuoyo says after surviving car accident (Video)
BBNaija Star, Tuoyo Thanks God For Life After Surviving Car Accident In Lagos [Video] Kanyi Daily:
BBNaija Star, Tuoyo Thanks God For Life After Surviving Car Accident In Lagos [Video]
Julia Blaise Blog:
BBNaija Housemate, Tuoyo survives Car Accident
Former Big Brother Housemate Survives Car Accident Naija News:
Former Big Brother Housemate Survives Car Accident
BBNaija star, Tuoyo grateful as he survives a car accident in Lagos (video) Naija Parrot:
BBNaija star, Tuoyo grateful as he survives a car accident in Lagos (video)
BBNaija Star Tuoyo Survives Car Accident In Lagos | Video Naija on Point:
BBNaija Star Tuoyo Survives Car Accident In Lagos | Video
VIDEO: BBNaija Tuoyo Involved In Ghastly Car Accident Bukas Blog:
VIDEO: BBNaija Tuoyo Involved In Ghastly Car Accident


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
9 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info