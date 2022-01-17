Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
FIFA 2021 awards: All you need to know about men’s best player, coach, Puskás, others
Daily Post
- he 2021 FIFA awards will be held in Zurich, Switzerland, today, Monday, January 17.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Lewandowski Retains The Best FIFA Men’s Player Of The Year Award
Channels Television:
Robert Lewandowski Named FIFA’s Best Player Of 2021
Independent:
Lewandowski Wins Best FIFA Men’s Award
Ripples Nigeria:
FIFA Best: Lewandowski beats Salah, Messi to men’s POTY award.
News Breakers:
Robert Lewandowski Named FIFA’s Best Player Of 2021
Instablog 9ja:
LEWANDOWSKI has been crowned the Best FIFA Men's Player of 2021
More Picks
1
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
5
Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
10
Police confirm 16 killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
