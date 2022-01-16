Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ebonyi govt warns residents to ignore IPOB’s stay-at-home order or else…
Ripples Nigeria  - The Ebonyi State Government has warned its residents against adhering to the stay-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of Nnamdi Kanu’s trial on Tuesday. This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by Nwachukwu ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Ebonyi Asks Residents To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order Information Nigeria:
Ebonyi Asks Residents To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order
Ignore IPOB Within Nigeria:
Ignore IPOB's sit-at-home order, Ebonyi tells residents
Ebonyi Govt Asks Residents to Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order NPO Reports:
Ebonyi Govt Asks Residents to Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order
Ebonyi Asks Residents To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order News Breakers:
Ebonyi Asks Residents To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Mali ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita dies aged 76 - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
3 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
4 The moment Actress Rosy Meurer’s husband, Churchill, served her the type of breakfast ladies salivate for in bed - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
5 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
6 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 4 hours ago
7 Armed Forces Day: Akeredolu disburses N7.5m loans to 52 widows of fallen heroes - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
8 We were saints compared to today’s level of corruption — IBB - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
9 51-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after over 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Present NFF Does Not Believe In Nigerian Coaches, Says Christian Chukwu - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info