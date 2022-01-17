Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria recorded 222 new Lassa fever cases and two new deaths in one week across 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lassa fever: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 222 infections – NCDC National Accord:
Lassa fever: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 222 infections – NCDC
Nigeria records 2 Lassa fever deaths, 222 new infections Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria records 2 Lassa fever deaths, 222 new infections
Lassa fever: 222 new infections in a week, 2 deaths- NCDC Top Naija:
Lassa fever: 222 new infections in a week, 2 deaths- NCDC
Lassa fever: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 222 infections, says NCDC 247 U Reports:
Lassa fever: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 222 infections, says NCDC
Lassa Fever: Nigeria Records 222 Infections, 2 Deaths The Will:
Lassa Fever: Nigeria Records 222 Infections, 2 Deaths
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week – NCDC News Breakers:
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week – NCDC


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 UPDATED: Tinubu visits Masari in Katsina, says Nigeria'll win war against insecurity - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
6 "Small boys are plucking off eyes and body parts of young women just to drive Benz" - Actor Okon Lagos laments as he calls for urgent 'fixing' of the boy-child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 51-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after over 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Everton sack manager Rafa Benitez after just six-and-a-half months in charge following Norwich defeat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info