Gunmen Kidnap Another Plateau Traditional Ruler

BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post,
10 hours ago
Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru,
20 hours ago
AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch,
22 hours ago
Police confirm 16 killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - The Punch,
10 hours ago