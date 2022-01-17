Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World’s 10 Richest Men See Their Wealth Double During COVID-19 Pandemic
Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Wealth of World Signal:
Wealth of World's 10 Richest Men Doubled in Pandemic – Oxfam
World’s 10 richest men’s wealth doubles during pandemic - Oxfam Business Day:
World’s 10 richest men’s wealth doubles during pandemic - Oxfam
Wealth of world’s 10 richest men doubled during pandemic — Oxfam The Eagle Online:
Wealth of world’s 10 richest men doubled during pandemic — Oxfam
Wealth of world Daily Nigerian:
Wealth of world's richest men doubled during COVID-19 but humanity's income dropped - Oxfam
Richest men’s wealth double during pandemic, humanity income drops – Oxfam Prompt News:
Richest men’s wealth double during pandemic, humanity income drops – Oxfam


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 17 hours ago
6 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Emirates resumes flights from five African countries — but not Nigeria - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
9 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info