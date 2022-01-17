Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case
News photo The Nation  - Ukraine’s former President Petro Poroshenko landed in Kyiv on Monday to face treason charges in a case he says was trumped up by allies

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ex-Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason trial Peoples Gazette:
Ex-Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason trial
Ukraine’s Former President Poroshenko Arrives In Kyiv To Face Treason Charges Independent:
Ukraine’s Former President Poroshenko Arrives In Kyiv To Face Treason Charges
Ex-Ukrainian president ready to appear in court Business Day:
Ex-Ukrainian president ready to appear in court
Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case — NEWSVERGE
Ex-Ukrainian president Poroshenko returns to face treason charge - P.M. News PM News:
Ex-Ukrainian president Poroshenko returns to face treason charge - P.M. News
Ex-Ukrainian president Poroshenko returns to face treason charge News Breakers:
Ex-Ukrainian president Poroshenko returns to face treason charge
Ex-Ukrainian president Poroshenko returns to face treason charge Within Nigeria:
Ex-Ukrainian president Poroshenko returns to face treason charge
Petro Poroshenko: Ex-president arrives back in Ukraine to face treason charges Nigeria Breaking News:
Petro Poroshenko: Ex-president arrives back in Ukraine to face treason charges


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 You're not the richest black man, my godfather Dangote is - DJ Cuppy tells Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Emirates resumes flights from five African countries — but not Nigeria - Oyo Gist, 20 hours ago
9 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
10 Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case - The Nation, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info