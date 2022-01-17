Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen kidnap another traditional ruler in Plateau, demand N10m ransom
News photo The Street Journal  - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Sunday night, January 16, 2022, abducted Da. Gyang Balak Gut, the Gwom Rwei Vwang

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen Abduct Another Traditional Ruler In Plateau State Sahara Reporters:
Gunmen Abduct Another Traditional Ruler In Plateau State
Gunmen Abduct Another Traditional Ruler In Plateau State Independent:
Gunmen Abduct Another Traditional Ruler In Plateau State
Gunmen abduct another Plateau Traditional Ruler TVC News:
Gunmen abduct another Plateau Traditional Ruler
Gunmen abduct another Plateau monarch The News Guru:
Gunmen abduct another Plateau monarch
Gunmen abduct prominent traditional ruler, demand N10m ransom Republican Nigeria:
Gunmen abduct prominent traditional ruler, demand N10m ransom
Gunmen kidnap another Plateau monarch News Breakers:
Gunmen kidnap another Plateau monarch


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 You're not the richest black man, my godfather Dangote is - DJ Cuppy tells Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
4 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
7 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 Emirates resumes flights from five African countries — but not Nigeria - Oyo Gist, 20 hours ago
9 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 11 hours ago
10 Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case - The Nation, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info