Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATED: FCTA locks out unvaccinated workers, visitors
The Nation  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday morning barred unvaccinated workers and visitors from its premises...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Workers kick as FCTA bars unvaccinated staff from offices The Punch:
Workers kick as FCTA bars unvaccinated staff from offices
FCTA locks out unvaccinated workers and visitors Linda Ikeji Blog:
FCTA locks out unvaccinated workers and visitors
COVID-19: FCTA shut out unvaccinated FCTA staff, visitors Peoples Daily:
COVID-19: FCTA shut out unvaccinated FCTA staff, visitors
FCTA bars unvaccinated workers, visitors News Wire NGR:
FCTA bars unvaccinated workers, visitors
No staff, visitor was forced to take Covid-19 vaccine - FCTA - P.M. News PM News:
No staff, visitor was forced to take Covid-19 vaccine - FCTA - P.M. News
Workers kick as FCTA bars unvaccinated staff from offices News Breakers:
Workers kick as FCTA bars unvaccinated staff from offices


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Pay us N24m tax else we attack, kill you all - Bandits threaten Zamfara communities - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
5 Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 Ayu boasts of PDP victory in 2023 presidential election - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
9 Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 My presidential ambition not threatened by defections into APC, says Umahi - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info