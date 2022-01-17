Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tension as kidnappers abduct more motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
News photo Daily Post  - Scores of commuters planning to travel from Ibadan to Lagos state are currently in fear of being kidnapped, DAILY POST reports.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Again, kidnappers strike on Lagos-Ibadan highway, abduct three Nigerian Tribune:
Again, kidnappers strike on Lagos-Ibadan highway, abduct three
Tension as Kidnappers Abduct More Motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway NPO Reports:
Tension as Kidnappers Abduct More Motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Tension as kidnappers abduct more motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Within Nigeria:
Tension as kidnappers abduct more motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Tension as kidnappers abduct more motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Tunde Ednut:
Tension as kidnappers abduct more motorists on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
Gunmen Abduct More Motorists On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Tori News:
Gunmen Abduct More Motorists On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 15 hours ago
4 UPDATED: Tinubu visits Masari in Katsina, says Nigeria'll win war against insecurity - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
6 "Small boys are plucking off eyes and body parts of young women just to drive Benz" - Actor Okon Lagos laments as he calls for urgent 'fixing' of the boy-child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 51-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after over 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Everton sack manager Rafa Benitez after just six-and-a-half months in charge following Norwich defeat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info