News at a Glance
Physically challenged man arrested with fresh human head and hands in Rivers state
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man who is deaf and dumb was caught with a human head and hands in Rivers State.
Chinedu Okoro, 23, was seen on Saturday, January 15, with a bag in Omoku, Rivers state.
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
Physically challenged man arrested with fresh human head
Instablog 9ja:
Physically challenged man arrested with a fresh human head in Rivers State .
Screen Gist:
Deaf and Dumb Man Arrested With Fresh Human Head And Hands In Rivers State
Tori News:
Physically Challenged Man Arrested With a Fresh Human Head in Rivers State (Photo)
More Picks
1
Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
2
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
4
UPDATED: Tinubu visits Masari in Katsina, says Nigeria'll win war against insecurity -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
5
2023: Group urges AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina to run for presidency -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
6
"Small boys are plucking off eyes and body parts of young women just to drive Benz" - Actor Okon Lagos laments as he calls for urgent 'fixing' of the boy-child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
51-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after over 20 years of waiting -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
Everton sack manager Rafa Benitez after just six-and-a-half months in charge following Norwich defeat -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
10
Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
