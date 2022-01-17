Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Photos of Alaafin of Oyo and some of his Oloris at his 51st coronation anniversary party
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Over the weekend, 83-year-old Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, celebrated his 51st coronation anniversary,

 

He was joined by his Oloris, family members, and wellwishers at the coron

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photos of Alaafin of Oyo and some of his Oloris at his 51st coronation anniversary party Yaba Left Online:
Photos of Alaafin of Oyo and some of his Oloris at his 51st coronation anniversary party
Photos Of Alaafin Of Oyo And His Oloris At His 51st Coronation Anniversary Party Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Photos Of Alaafin Of Oyo And His Oloris At His 51st Coronation Anniversary Party
Photos of Alaafin of Oyo and some of his Oloris at his 51st coronation anniversary party Naija Parrot:
Photos of Alaafin of Oyo and some of his Oloris at his 51st coronation anniversary party
Video of Alaafin of Oyo and His Oloris Dancing On His 51st Coronation Anniversary Party Tori News:
Video of Alaafin of Oyo and His Oloris Dancing On His 51st Coronation Anniversary Party


   More Picks
1 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 23 hours ago
3 Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case - The Nation, 14 hours ago
9 There is too much in the electoral bill to be thrown away ? NBA President, Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 NCC alerts Nigerians to new ransomware attacking organisational networks - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info