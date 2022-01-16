Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aubameyang "set to return to England'' after being diagnosed with ?cardiac lesions? at Afcon following recovering from COVID-19
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gabonese captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to return to Arsenal from the Africa Cup of Nations early due to his ongoing health issues.

 

The Arsenal&nbs

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON 2021: Aubameyang sent back to Arsenal Daily Post:
AFCON 2021: Aubameyang sent back to Arsenal
AFCON 2021: Aubameyang returns to Arsenal over health issues The Nation:
AFCON 2021: Aubameyang returns to Arsenal over health issues
AFCON 2021: Aubameyang Returns To Arsenal After Heart Issues Complete Sports:
AFCON 2021: Aubameyang Returns To Arsenal After Heart Issues
Gabon The Guardian:
Gabon's Aubameyang leaves Cup of Nations, returns to Arsenal
AFCON: Gabon The Punch:
AFCON: Gabon's Aubameyang leaves Cameroon, returns to Arsenal
Gabon Send Aubameyang Back To Arsenal For Medical Checks Independent:
Gabon Send Aubameyang Back To Arsenal For Medical Checks
Gabon The Street Journal:
Gabon's Aubameyang Leaves Cup Of Nations, Returns To Arsenal
AFCON: Aubameyang sent back to Arsenal Edujandon:
AFCON: Aubameyang sent back to Arsenal
AFCON 2021: Gabon send Aubameyang back to Arsenal Kemi Filani Blog:
AFCON 2021: Gabon send Aubameyang back to Arsenal


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 You're not the richest black man, my godfather Dangote is - DJ Cuppy tells Kanye West - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Equatorial Guinea Shock Reigning Champions, Algeria To Revive AFCON 2021 Campaign - Complete Sports, 19 hours ago
5 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 UPDATED: Tinubu visits Masari in Katsina, says Nigeria'll win war against insecurity - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 "Small boys are plucking off eyes and body parts of young women just to drive Benz" - Actor Okon Lagos laments as he calls for urgent 'fixing' of the boy-child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 51-year-old Nigerian woman gives birth to twins after over 20 years of waiting - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info