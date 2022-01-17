Post News
VIDEO: Yul Edochie gifts visually-impaired fan N100,000 for mimicking him
The Punch
- Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has gifted N100,000 to a visually-impaired fan, Daniel Eze, who mimicked his baritone voice and sounded just like him.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Visually impaired fan gets N100,000 for mimicking Yul Edochie
Page One:
Actor Yul Edochie gifts visually-impaired fan N100,000 for mimicking him
Top Naija:
Actor Yul Edochie gifts sightless fan N100,000 for mimicking him (Video)
Correct NG:
Actor, Yul Edochie gifts blind fan N100k for mimicking him impressively
Gist Reel:
Yul Edochie gives a visually handicapped fan N100,000 for imitating him (Video)
Naija on Point:
Actor, Yul Edochie gifts blind fan N100k for mimicking him impressively
1
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
51 mins ago
3
Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
5
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
8
Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) -
Correct NG,
16 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case -
The Nation,
11 hours ago
