Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Music producer Samklef has blamed Nollywood producers for the rise in ritual killings across the country
News Wire NGR
- Music producer, Samklef has blamed Nollywood producers for the rise in ritual killings.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Music Producer, Samklef Blames Nollywood Movies For Rise In Ritual Killings Music producer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, has blamed the movie industry for the rise in cases of ritual killings in the country.
The Nation:
Samklef blames Nollywood for rise in ritual killings
Pulse Nigeria:
Samklef says surge in ritual killings inspired by Nollywood
PM News:
How Nollywood is fueling ritual killings in Nigeria – Samklef
News Breakers:
How Nollywood is fueling ritual killings in Nigeria – Samklef
More Picks
1
Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
3
You're not the richest black man, my godfather Dangote is - DJ Cuppy tells Kanye West -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
4
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
6
Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
8
Emirates resumes flights from five African countries — but not Nigeria -
Oyo Gist,
20 hours ago
9
Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) -
Correct NG,
11 hours ago
10
Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case -
The Nation,
7 hours ago
