Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Ohanaeze sets aside N10bn support fund for Igbo presidency, seeks North’s support
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
2023: Ohanaeze sets aside N10bn support fund for Igbo presidency, seeks North’s support

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said it has set aside N10bn in support fund for the actualisation of Igbo presidency in 2023.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Ohanaeze Woos North, Sets Aside N10billion For Igbo Presidency Sahara Reporters:
2023: Ohanaeze Woos North, Sets Aside N10billion For Igbo Presidency
2023: Ohanaeze woos North, sets aside N10 billion for Igbo presidency – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
2023: Ohanaeze woos North, sets aside N10 billion for Igbo presidency – The Sun Nigeria
2023: Ohanaeze Seeks Support For Igbo Presidency, Sets Aside N10bn Fund The Will:
2023: Ohanaeze Seeks Support For Igbo Presidency, Sets Aside N10bn Fund
2023: Ohanaeze woos North, sets aside N10 billion for Igbo presidency Online Nigeria:
2023: Ohanaeze woos North, sets aside N10 billion for Igbo presidency
2023: Ohanaeze Woos North, Sets Aside N10billion For Igbo Presidency News Breakers:
2023: Ohanaeze Woos North, Sets Aside N10billion For Igbo Presidency


   More Picks
1 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 51 mins ago
3 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 20 hours ago
5 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info