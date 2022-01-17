Anyone, group attempting to break into prison won't live to tell the story ― Aregbesola

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
3
|
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
4
|
Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
5
|
Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
6
|
Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation,
18 hours ago
|
7
|
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru,
10 hours ago
|
9
|
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post,
11 hours ago