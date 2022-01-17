Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


IPOB sit-at-home order impoverishes our people, Anambra residents lament
Daily Nigerian  - Some residents of Anambra have said the Indigenous People of Biafra’s, IPOB, sit-at-home order is emasculating the economy of eastern part of the country thereby impoverishing the people.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
IPOB Sit-at-home Order Making Us Poor, Anambra Residents Say
IPOB sit at home order impoverishes our people—Anambra residents Prompt News:
IPOB sit at home order impoverishes our people—Anambra residents
IPOB sit at home order impoverishes our people—Anambra residents News Diary Online:
IPOB sit at home order impoverishes our people—Anambra residents
IPOB sit at home order impoverishes our people — Anambra residents The Eagle Online:
IPOB sit at home order impoverishes our people — Anambra residents
IPOB sit-at-home order impoverishes our people, Anambra residents lament News Breakers:
IPOB sit-at-home order impoverishes our people, Anambra residents lament


   More Picks
1 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 23 hours ago
3 Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 19 hours ago
7 AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
8 Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case - The Nation, 14 hours ago
9 There is too much in the electoral bill to be thrown away ? NBA President, Olumide Akpata - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
10 NCC alerts Nigerians to new ransomware attacking organisational networks - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info