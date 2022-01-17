Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Banky W, Adesua Set To Delight Lovers At Buckwyld n’ Breathless Valentine’s Special
News photo Independent  - LAGOS – Nigeria’s top celebrity couple Olubankole Wellington aka Banky W and Adesua Etomi Wellington alongside other celebrity guests will be live at the St. Valentine’s Day edition of Nigeria’s premiere scripted concert, Buckwyld ‘n’ Breathless tagged ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Banky W and Adesua set to delight lovers at Buckwyld n Linda Ikeji Blog:
Banky W and Adesua set to delight lovers at Buckwyld n' Breathless St. Valentine's Special
Banky W and Adesua set to delight lovers at Buckwyld n’ Breathless St. Valentine’s Special Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Banky W and Adesua set to delight lovers at Buckwyld n’ Breathless St. Valentine’s Special
Banky W, Adesua to thrill lovers at St. Valentine’s Special PM News:
Banky W, Adesua to thrill lovers at St. Valentine’s Special
Banky W and Adesua Set to Delight Lovers at Buckwyld n’ Breathless St. Valentine’s Special Monte Oz Live:
Banky W and Adesua Set to Delight Lovers at Buckwyld n’ Breathless St. Valentine’s Special
Banky W, Adesua to thrill lovers at St. Valentine’s Special News Breakers:
Banky W, Adesua to thrill lovers at St. Valentine’s Special


   More Picks
1 BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
5 Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 Police confirm 16 killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack - The Punch, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info