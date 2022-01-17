Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
AFCON 2021: Salima Mukansanga Makes History as First Ever Female Referee to Officiate Tournament
NPO Reports
- AFCON 2021: Salima Mukansanga Makes History as First Ever Female Referee to Officiate Tournament
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Salima Mukansanga: Meet The First Woman To Referee An AFCON Match
The News Guru:
AFCON 2021: Mukansanga makes history, becomes first female referee to officiate tournament
News Wire NGR:
AFCON 2021: History as first all-female referees take charge Tuesday
The Street Journal:
Salima Mukansanga: Meet The First Woman To Referee An AFCON Match
News Breakers:
Salima Mukansanga: Meet The First Woman To Referee An AFCON Match
Global Village Extra:
Salima Mukansanga Set To Make History As First Woman To Referee An AFCON Match
More Picks
1
Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
3
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
7
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home -
The News Guru,
10 hours ago
9
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
10
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...