Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pay us or face attacks - Bandits write nine Zamfara communities
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Residents of nine Zamfara communities have received a letter from bandits operating in Gando forest in Bukkuyum local government area of Zamfara State. Premium Times reported that the terrorists in the letter which has been authenticated by a source at ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Citizen:
Terrorists write Zamfara communities to pay levies to avert attacks
Pay us or die: Terrorists write nine Zamfara communities - P.M. News PM News:
Pay us or die: Terrorists write nine Zamfara communities - P.M. News
Pay us or face deadly attacks, bandits write nine Zamfara communities News Breakers:
Pay us or face deadly attacks, bandits write nine Zamfara communities
Pay us or face deadly attacks, bandits write nine Zamfara communities | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Pay us or face deadly attacks, bandits write nine Zamfara communities | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Bandits have written to nine Zamfara communities requesting to be paid or they will att@ck the communities Instablog 9ja:
Bandits have written to nine Zamfara communities requesting to be paid or they will att@ck the communities
Pay Us Or Face Attacks - Bandits Write Nine Zamfara Communities Tori News:
Pay Us Or Face Attacks - Bandits Write Nine Zamfara Communities


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
9 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 11 hours ago
10 FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info