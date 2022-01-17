Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders
Daily Post
- Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has advised Nigerians on how they could elect good leaders for a
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Approach Nigerian elections like you did with BBNaija - Reno Omokri tells Nigerian youths
Oyo Gist:
Approach Nigerian Elections Same Way You Did With BBNaija – Reno Omokri Tells Nigerian Youths
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders
My Celebrity & I:
Approach Nigerian elections like you did with BBNaija – Reno Omokri tells Nigerian youths
Global Village Extra:
How To Elect Good Leaders In 2023 Election- Reno Omokri
Benco News:
Approach Nigerian Elections Like You Did With BBNaija – Reno Omokri Tells Nigerian Youths
More Picks
1
BBNaija star Tuoyo survives car accident in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
5
Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
8
AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
9
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
10
Police confirm 16 killed by terrorists in Kebbi attack -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
