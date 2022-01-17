Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Ondo govt warns heads of schools against illegal levies
Nigerian Tribune
- Ondo State government on Monday warned headteachers in public schools against imposing illegal levies on students.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ondo govt warns against extortion in schools
Prompt News:
Ondo Govt. warns school principals against illegal fees on students
The Eagle Online:
Ondo Government warns school principals against illegal fees
News Breakers:
Ondo govt warns against extortion in schools
Within Nigeria:
Ondo govt warns heads of schools against illegal levies
More Picks
1
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday -
The Nation,
1 day ago
3
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
4
Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
5
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home -
The News Guru,
16 hours ago
7
AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
There is too much in the electoral bill to be thrown away ? NBA President, Olumide Akpata -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) -
Correct NG,
20 hours ago
10
Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...