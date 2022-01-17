Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AFCON 2021: We must do everything to beat Nigeria – Guinea-Bissau player
News photo Daily Post  - Guinea-Bissau midfielder, Judilson Mamadu Tuncará Gomes, known as ‘Pele’ has said his side will do everything possible to beat Nigeria and qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFCON: Why Nigeria won The Punch:
AFCON: Why Nigeria won't underrate Guinea Bissau -Eguavoen
We won’t underrate Guinea Bissau, Eguavoen assures Nigerians The Guardian:
We won’t underrate Guinea Bissau, Eguavoen assures Nigerians
‘We Need To Believe’ –Guinea-Bissau Boss Vows To Go For Win Against Super Eagles Complete Sports:
‘We Need To Believe’ –Guinea-Bissau Boss Vows To Go For Win Against Super Eagles
We Won’t Underrate Guinea Bissau, Eguavoen Assures Nigerians The Street Journal:
We Won’t Underrate Guinea Bissau, Eguavoen Assures Nigerians
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: Why Super Eagles could be punished – Eguavoen Within Nigeria:
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: Why Super Eagles could be punished – Eguavoen
AFCON 2021 (Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria): Olayinka Leads Eagles [See Full Squad] Talk Glitz:
AFCON 2021 (Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria): Olayinka Leads Eagles [See Full Squad]
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: Why Super Eagles could be punished – Eguavoen Tunde Ednut:
Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau: Why Super Eagles could be punished – Eguavoen
AFCON 2021: We Must Do Everything to Beat Nigeria – Guinea-Bissau NPO Reports:
AFCON 2021: We Must Do Everything to Beat Nigeria – Guinea-Bissau
AFCON: We can’t afford to underrate Guinea-Bissau, says Eguaveon Brila:
AFCON: We can’t afford to underrate Guinea-Bissau, says Eguaveon


   More Picks
1 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 5 hours ago
2 Buhari Unveils Abuja’s Rice Pyramids, Says Nigeria Becoming Self-sufficient In Food Production - Leadership, 4 hours ago
3 2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges - The Cable, 16 hours ago
7 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info