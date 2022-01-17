Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta
Sahara Reporters  - EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

EFCC arraigns female lawyer for alleged money laundering Linda Ikeji Blog:
EFCC arraigns female lawyer for alleged money laundering
Female Lawyer Arraigned for Money Laundering Prompt News:
Female Lawyer Arraigned for Money Laundering
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta The Nigeria Lawyer:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta
Delta Lawyer Stella Ojevwe sent to jail for money laundering - P.M. News PM News:
Delta Lawyer Stella Ojevwe sent to jail for money laundering - P.M. News
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer For Money Laundering News Break:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer For Money Laundering
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer for Money Laundering News Diary Online:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer for Money Laundering
EFCC arraigns lawyer for N105m fraud, money laundering The Street Journal:
EFCC arraigns lawyer for N105m fraud, money laundering
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering Global Village Extra:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering
EFCC arraigns female lawyer for alleged money laundering Within Nigeria:
EFCC arraigns female lawyer for alleged money laundering
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta News Breakers:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer For Alleged Money Laundering Tori News:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer For Alleged Money Laundering


   More Picks
1 Aubameyang "set to return to England'' after being diagnosed with ?cardiac lesions? at Afcon following recovering from COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
5 EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
7 2023: 600 women groups to stage 'One Million Women March' for Yahaya Bello - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info