News at a Glance
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta
Sahara Reporters
- EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
EFCC arraigns female lawyer for alleged money laundering
Prompt News:
Female Lawyer Arraigned for Money Laundering
The Nigeria Lawyer:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta
PM News:
Delta Lawyer Stella Ojevwe sent to jail for money laundering - P.M. News
News Break:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer For Money Laundering
News Diary Online:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer for Money Laundering
The Street Journal:
EFCC arraigns lawyer for N105m fraud, money laundering
Global Village Extra:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering
Within Nigeria:
EFCC arraigns female lawyer for alleged money laundering
News Breakers:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta
Tori News:
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer For Alleged Money Laundering
More Picks
1
Aubameyang "set to return to England'' after being diagnosed with ?cardiac lesions? at Afcon following recovering from COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
6
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
2023: 600 women groups to stage 'One Million Women March' for Yahaya Bello -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
