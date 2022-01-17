Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Three people have been killed with six wounded in Abu Dhabi following suspected drone attacks carried out by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

46 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Three die, six injured in UAE suspected drone attack The Nation:
Three die, six injured in UAE suspected drone attack
Three Dead In UAE Suspected Drone Attack The Street Journal:
Three Dead In UAE Suspected Drone Attack
Three Dead In UAE Suspected Drone Attack The Nigeria Lawyer:
Three Dead In UAE Suspected Drone Attack
Three Dead In UAE Suspected Drone Attack News Breakers:
Three Dead In UAE Suspected Drone Attack
Three Dead In UAE Suspected Drone Attack Global Village Extra:
Three Dead In UAE Suspected Drone Attack
Suspected drone attack in UAE kills 3, wounds 6 1st for Credible News:
Suspected drone attack in UAE kills 3, wounds 6


   More Picks
1 Nollywood movies are the reason a lot of young boys are doing ritual - Samklef - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 20 hours ago
4 Super Eagles to pocket $10,000 each for Egypt, Sudan wins - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 17 hours ago
6 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Emirates resumes flights from five African countries — but not Nigeria - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
9 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info