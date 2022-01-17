Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"My love, partner, best friend" Barack Obama celebrates Michelle Obama on her birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Barack Obama is reminding Michelle Obama of her place in his life as she marks her birthday.

 

The former US First Lady turns 58 today and her husband took to Instagram to celebrate her

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

