Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


N2.4bn Judgment Debt: Supreme Court Restores GTB’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors
Channels Television  - The Supreme Court has reversed its earlier decision which dismissed an appeal by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) against a N2.4 billion judgment given in favour of Innoson Motors Nigeria Limited by the Court of Appeal in Ibadan, Oyo State. A judgment ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Supreme Court Restores GTB’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors The Trent:
Supreme Court Restores GTB’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors
N2.4bn Judgment Debt: Supreme Court Restores GTB’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors The Street Journal:
N2.4bn Judgment Debt: Supreme Court Restores GTB’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors
Supreme Court Restores GTB’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors News Breakers:
Supreme Court Restores GTB’s Appeal Against Innoson Motors
GTB Vs Innoson: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of GTB In N2.4bn Debt Online Nigeria:
GTB Vs Innoson: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of GTB In N2.4bn Debt
GTB Vs Innoson: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of GTB In N2.4bn Debt Tori News:
GTB Vs Innoson: Supreme Court Rules In Favour Of GTB In N2.4bn Debt


   More Picks
1 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 51 mins ago
3 Only three states didn’t record cholera cases in 2021 – NCDC - The Punch, 23 hours ago
4 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 20 hours ago
5 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
8 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Former Ukrainian president in Kyiv to face treason case - The Nation, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info