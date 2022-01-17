PDP governors slam FG over management of nation's oil, gas resources

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
2
|
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
5
|
Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru,
13 hours ago
|
6
|
Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post,
14 hours ago
|
8
|
Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG,
17 hours ago
|
9
|
Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post,
13 hours ago