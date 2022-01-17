Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PDP governors slam FG over management of nation's oil, gas resources
News photo Vanguard News  - Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday, chided the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over its management of the nation's vast oil and gas resources.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP Governors Slam FG Over Mismanagement Of Oil, Gas Resources The Trent:
PDP Governors Slam FG Over Mismanagement Of Oil, Gas Resources
PDP Governors Flay FG For Mismanaging Oil, Gas Resources Independent:
PDP Governors Flay FG For Mismanaging Oil, Gas Resources
PDP governors charge National Assembly to override Buhari on electoral bill, decry management of oil resources Ripples Nigeria:
PDP governors charge National Assembly to override Buhari on electoral bill, decry management of oil resources
PDP Governors Slam FG Over Management Of Nation’s Oil, Gas Resources The Street Journal:
PDP Governors Slam FG Over Management Of Nation’s Oil, Gas Resources
PDP Governors Slam FG Over Mismanagement Of Oil, Gas Resources News Breakers:
PDP Governors Slam FG Over Mismanagement Of Oil, Gas Resources


   More Picks
1 My mother asked me to kill my younger brother for money ritual ? Suspected Yahoo boy confesses - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
3 Buhari to unveil CBN, RIFAN mega rice pyramids in Abuja Tuesday - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
6 Lassa fever: 222 new infections, two deaths recorded in one week - NCDC - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 FG applauds NCC’s commitment to enhancing digital skill in youths as Danbatta vows to deepen access - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 Burna Boy seen taking off his clothes to swim in the ocean 24 hours after saying he doesn’t want to have emotions again (Video) - Correct NG, 17 hours ago
9 Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Ex-Nigerian striker, Julius Aghahowa pinpoints one major thing Super Eagles lack - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info