Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Guardian
7
The Cable
8
The Nation
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Electoral Act: Consider overriding Buhari's veto now - PDP Governors charge National Assembly
Daily Post
- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors’ Forum has called on the National Assembly to quickly conclude deliberations on the Electoral Act Amendment
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Electoral Act: Don’t override Buhari, Jega warns N/Assembly
Daily Trust:
Electoral Act: PDP Governors Urges NASS To Override Buhari’s Veto
Point Blank News:
Electoral Act: Save Nigeria Democracy, override Presidential veto, PDP govs urge national assembly
Independent:
PDP Govs Urge NASS To Override Buhari Or Delete Grey Areas | TV Independent
PM News:
Electoral Act: Jega warns NASS against attempt to override Buhari - P.M. News
Daily Nigerian:
Electoral Act: Overriding Buhari is not best option, Jega warns NASS
News Verge:
Electoral Act: Overriding Buhari is not best option Jega tells NASS — NEWSVERGE
Champion Newspapers:
Electoral Bill: PDP Govs urge NASS to override veto of Buhari
The News Guru:
Electoral Act: Overriding President Buhari is not best option–Jega to NASS
News Diary Online:
Electoral Act: Overriding President Buhari is not best option–Jega,CSOs tell NASS
News Breakers:
Electoral Act: Don’t override Buhari, Jega warns N/Assembly
Instablog 9ja:
National Assembly should not override PMB over electoral acts — Jega
Within Nigeria:
PDP governors tell n'assembly: Override Buhari or delete contentious areas in electoral bill
