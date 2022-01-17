Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Two Security Operatives, 16 Civilians Killed As Bandits Attack Kebbi Village
The Will  - January 17, (THEWILL) - Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded Dankade village, Zuru emirate in Kebbi state killing at least 16 civilians, a one-armed policeman and a soldier.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

