News at a Glance
2023: 600 women groups to stage 'One Million Women March' for Yahaya Bello
Vanguard News
- At least 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country have concluded plans to converge on Abuja next week Tuesday...
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
2023: 600 women groups plan one million march for Yahaya Bello
The Guardian:
600 women groups to storm Abuja for Bello
Signal:
Presidency: 600 Women Groups to Hit the Streets in ‘One Million March’ For Yahaya Bello
Independent:
2023 Presidency: 600 Women Groups To Stage ‘One-Million-Women-March’ For Yahaya Bello
The Street Journal:
2023: 600 Women Groups To Stage ‘One Million Women March’ For Yahaya Bello
TV360 Nigeria:
2023 Presidency: 600 Women Groups to stage solidarity walk for Yahaya Bello in Abuja
PM News:
600 women groups stage solidarity walk for Yahaya Bello - P.M. News
News Verge:
2023 Presidency: 600 women groups to storm Abuja for Yahaya Bello — NEWSVERGE
Ladun Liadi Blog:
2023: One million women to MARCH for YAHAYA BELLO in Abuja on Tuesday | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
2023: One million women to MARCH for YAHAYA BELLO in Abuja on Tuesday
More Picks
1
Aubameyang "set to return to England'' after being diagnosed with ?cardiac lesions? at Afcon following recovering from COVID-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
3
2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
5
EFCC Arraigns Female Lawyer Over Money Laundering In Delta -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
6
Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
7
2023: 600 women groups to stage 'One Million Women March' for Yahaya Bello -
Vanguard News,
17 hours ago
8
Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
