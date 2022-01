“Let’s fix the boy child” – Okon Lagos cries out, says ritualists are no longer old men but small boys

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh a.k.a Okon Lagos, has urged parents to keep an eye on their male children in order to curtail the rising ritual killings in ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNollywood actor, Ime Bishop Umoh a.k.a Okon Lagos, has urged parents to keep an eye on their male children in order to curtail the rising ritual killings in ...



News Credibility Score: 90%