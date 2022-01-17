Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

China cancel plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics
News Wire NGR  - China on Monday cancelled plans to sell tickets to the public for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, allowing only invitees to view the action as part of strict virus control measures.

6 hours ago
