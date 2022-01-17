Post News
News at a Glance
Robert Lewandowski named 'The Best' by FIFA for a second year in a row ahead of Lionel Messi and Mo Salah
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Robert Lewandowski has been named the top men's player at FIFA's 'The Best' awards for the second year in a row ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
FIFA Football Awards: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player ahead of Messi, Salah
The Punch:
Lewandowski defeats Messi, Salah to win FIFA's best player of 2021
The Guardian:
Lewandowski, Putellas take top FIFA 'Best' awards
Daily Trust:
Lewandowski wins 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Player Award
The Cable:
FULL LIST: Lewandowski beats Salah, Messi to win FIFA’s best player of 2021
Naija Loaded:
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins FIFA Special Award For All-Time International Goals
Premium Times:
Best FIFA Awards: Lewandowski is Best Men’s Player, Ronaldo wins all-time award
Not Just OK:
#TheBest: Robert Lewandowski Wins FIFA's Player of the Year
Independent:
Ballon d’Or Winner Alexia Putellas Wins FIFA Best Award 2021
Pulse Nigeria:
2021 FIFA BEST Awards live: Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski battle for the ultimate prize
The Will:
Tuchel Wins 2021 Best FIFA Coach Award
The Street Journal:
Robert Lewandowski Named FIFA’s Best Player Of 2021
PM News:
Lewandowski crowned FIFA Best player, beats Messi, Salah - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Lewandowski beats Messi, Salah to FIFA Best Men's Player award
News Breakers:
Lewandowski defeats Messi, Salah to win FIFA’s best player of 2021
Global Village Extra:
Ronaldo Wins FIFA Special Award, Says He Wants To Play For At Least 4 Years
NPO Reports:
FIFA Special Best Award: Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Winning
Within Nigeria:
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to winning FIFA Special Best Award
Edujandon:
2021 FIFA Best Player Award: Details of how Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski voted
More Picks
1
Robert Lewandowski named 'The Best' by FIFA for a second year in a row ahead of Lionel Messi and Mo Salah -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
Buhari Unveils Abuja’s Rice Pyramids, Says Nigeria Becoming Self-sufficient In Food Production -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
3
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
8 hours ago
4
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
8
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
