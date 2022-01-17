Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo wins The Best FIFA Special Award
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Cristiano Ronaldo has been honoured by FIFA for becoming the all-time leading goalscorer at the international level.

 

The Manchester United star has now scored 115 goals for Portu

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to winning FIFA Special Best Award Daily Post:
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to winning FIFA Special Best Award
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins FIFA Special Award Independent:
Cristiano Ronaldo Wins FIFA Special Award
A special FIFA award for a special guy 🐐 @Cristiano Pulse Nigeria:
A special FIFA award for a special guy 🐐 @Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo wins The Best FIFA Special Award Lailas News:
Cristiano Ronaldo wins The Best FIFA Special Award
Manchester United Star, Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The Best FIFA Special Award Monte Oz Live:
Manchester United Star, Cristiano Ronaldo Wins The Best FIFA Special Award


   More Picks
1 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
3 2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Pay us N24m tax else we attack, kill you all - Bandits threaten Zamfara communities - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
5 Three dead and six wounded in suspected drone attack on Abu Dhabi (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Anambra businessman found dead in hotel room - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Nigerian Government Hired Asari Dokubo To Kill Biafra Agitators, IPOB Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
8 Ayu boasts of PDP victory in 2023 presidential election - The Guardian, 6 hours ago
9 Court grants bail to 3 remaining suspected invaders of Justice Odili’s home - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
10 My presidential ambition not threatened by defections into APC, says Umahi - The Punch, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info