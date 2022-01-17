Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai







Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo who has been nicknamed Mummy GO due to controversial statements she makes Linda Ikeji Blog - Clergywoman, Funmilayo Adebayo has shared a video of herself in Dubai.Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo who has been nicknamed Mummy GO due to controversial statements she makes



News Credibility Score: 99%