Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Clergywoman, Funmilayo Adebayo has shared a video of herself in Dubai.
Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo who has been nicknamed Mummy GO due to controversial statements she makes
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Reno Omokri to Mummy GO: enjoy Dubai but avoid hell
Yaba Left Online:
“Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering” – Reno Omokri reacts to video of ‘Mummy G.O’ chilling in Dubai
Lailas News:
Mummy G.O shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai
News Breakers:
Watch video of Mummy GO in a hotel room in Dubai
Monte Oz Live:
Mummy GO uploads Video of Herself in a Hotel Room in Dubai
1st for Credible News:
Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O showing off hotel room in Dubai
Gist Reel:
"Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering" - Reno Omokri reacts to video of Mummy G.O chilling in Dubai hotel
Naija Parrot:
“Religion thrives in Nigeria because of suffering” – Reno Omokri reacts to video of ‘Mummy G.O’ chilling in Dubai
Kanyi Daily:
Mummy GO Visits Dubai, Poses For Bedroom Pictures In Her Luxury Hotel Room
Tori News:
Mummy GO Shares Video of Herself In Luxury Hotel Room in Dubai
More Picks
1
Buhari Unveils Abuja’s Rice Pyramids, Says Nigeria Becoming Self-sufficient In Food Production -
Leadership,
5 hours ago
2
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
5
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
7
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
8
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Mummy GO shares video of herself in a hotel room in Dubai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
