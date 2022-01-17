Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Shonekan had great vision, Nigeria would ‘ve benefitted more if he stayed longer in office — Jonathan
Vanguard News  - Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has described former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan as a man of great vision, stressing that Nigeria would have benefitted more if the late Head of State had been allowed to stay ...

9 hours ago
