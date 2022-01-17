Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges
News photo The Cable  - Sharon Ikeazor, minister of state for environment, says the decision by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited to suspend cooking gas exportation will help restore forests and address climate

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NLNG suspends export of cooking gas for 100% domestic supply The Nation:
NLNG suspends export of cooking gas for 100% domestic supply
Ikeazor Lauds NLNG On 100% Domestic Supply Policy Leadership:
Ikeazor Lauds NLNG On 100% Domestic Supply Policy
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy Business Day:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
Minister Lauds NLNG On New Cooking Gas Policy Independent:
Minister Lauds NLNG On New Cooking Gas Policy
IKEAZOR commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy Champion Newspapers:
IKEAZOR commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy National Accord:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy News Diary Online:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy The Eagle Online:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
FG commends NLNG for banning cooking gas exportation Pulse Nigeria:
FG commends NLNG for banning cooking gas exportation
Ikeazor commends NLNG on new Cooking Gas Policy EnviroNews Nigeria:
Ikeazor commends NLNG on new Cooking Gas Policy
FG Commends NLNG On New Cooking Gas Policy The New Diplomat:
FG Commends NLNG On New Cooking Gas Policy
Maritime First Newspaper:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy


   More Picks
1 Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 5 hours ago
2 Buhari Unveils Abuja’s Rice Pyramids, Says Nigeria Becoming Self-sufficient In Food Production - Leadership, 4 hours ago
3 2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges - The Cable, 16 hours ago
7 Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info