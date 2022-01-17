Post News
Newspapers
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges
The Cable
- Sharon Ikeazor, minister of state for environment, says the decision by the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited to suspend cooking gas exportation will help restore forests and address climate
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
NLNG suspends export of cooking gas for 100% domestic supply
Leadership:
Ikeazor Lauds NLNG On 100% Domestic Supply Policy
Business Day:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
Independent:
Minister Lauds NLNG On New Cooking Gas Policy
Champion Newspapers:
IKEAZOR commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
National Accord:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
News Diary Online:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
The Eagle Online:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
Pulse Nigeria:
FG commends NLNG for banning cooking gas exportation
EnviroNews Nigeria:
Ikeazor commends NLNG on new Cooking Gas Policy
The New Diplomat:
FG Commends NLNG On New Cooking Gas Policy
Maritime First Newspaper:
FG commends NLNG on new cooking gas policy
More Picks
1
Abducted Plateau traditional ruler regains freedom – Military — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
5 hours ago
2
Buhari Unveils Abuja’s Rice Pyramids, Says Nigeria Becoming Self-sufficient In Food Production -
Leadership,
4 hours ago
3
2023: Reno Omokri advises Nigerians on how to elect good leaders -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
AFCON 2021: Eguavoen reveals what he told Super Eagles after win over Egypt -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
ASUU and NMA are not recognised labour unions - FG says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
Ikeazor: NLNG's decision to suspend gas export will address climate change challenges -
The Cable,
16 hours ago
7
Increase the minimum educational qualification for persons seeking election into public offices - Gbajabiamila -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
Nigerian nurse and his fiancée die in motor accident 6 weeks after they got engaged -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
2023: Why Nigerian women must unite – Aisha Buhari -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
FG set to launch new satellite worth N2.5billion in 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
