Cholera: Nigeria reports 3,604 deaths, 111,062 cases in 2021, says NCDC The Nation - Nigeria reported 3,604 deaths and 111,062 cases of cholera in 2021, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said. The centre announced this in its situation report for the 52nd epidemiological and last report for 2021.



News Credibility Score: 99%